Ekene Ogboko Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Ekene Ogboko, a 2026 offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Georgia football.
The Georgia Bulldogs have started to pick up some momentum on the recruiting trail over the last month and it has only continued to build. Ekene Ogboko has announced his commitment to Georgia. He chose Georgia over Clemson, Notre Dame and Florida.
Ogboko is a rated as a four-star prospect, the 68th-best player in the country, the fourth-best interior offensive lineman in the class and the seventh-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to composite rankings.
The Bulldogs will continue to host athletes on official visits over the next few weeks. Since official visits started, the Bulldogs have had a litany of players commit and now Ogboko has joined the list. He becomes the fourth offensive lineman to commit to Georgia, joining Zachary Lewis, Graham Houston and Zykie Helton.
Georgia has been known to fire off a list of commits during the summer and this year is proving to follow that trend. The class is really starting to take shape as the Bulldogs get deeper into the summer, and with a couple of weeks left, they will likely only continue to add to it.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily