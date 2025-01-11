Elite In-State Target, WR Devin Carter Commits to Auburn Over Georgia Football
One of the top-targets in the state of Georgia in the class of 2026 has made his college commitment, as WR, Devin Carter chooses Auburn over Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs cleaned up in the 2025 class at the receiver position. The landed top-50 players, CJ Wiley and Taylyn Taylor at the position. They also added in-state talents like Landon Roldan and Thomas Blackshear that both show tremendous promise. Tyler Williams comes from the state of Florida with elite ball skills as well. It's without a doubt their most anticpated receiver class in recent memory.
However, they aren't off to a hot start in-state in the 2026 class. Top-100 target, Aarron Gregory has already committed to Texas A&M from Douglas County High School and now his teammate, Devin Carter (another Top-100 prospect) has committed to the Auburn Tigers.
Georgia Football Roster Tracker
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Damon Wilson, LB
- Carson Beck, QB
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
- OL, Jared Wilson
- DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
- S, Zion Branch (USC)
- S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
- WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
- S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
- DT, Christen Miller
- WR, Dillon Bell
- RB, Trevor Etienne
- RB, Cash Jones
The Georgia Bulldogs have yet another tough slate in 2025, with their 2024 SEC schedule that was the toughest in CFB just flipping home and away venues. Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas, Florida, and Tennessee all on the SEC slate in 2025.
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily