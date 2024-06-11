Ellis Robinson Tabbed as Georgia's Impact Freshman By Major Sporting Network
According to this network, cornerback Ellis Robinson is the best freshman on the Georgia Bulldogs' roster.
“Talent development” is a phrase that the Georgia Bulldogs have become quite accustomed to during the Kirby Smart era. But while the Dawgs do an excellent job of turning young freshmen into full-fledged college football stars, there are some occasions where recruits enter the Bulldogs program ready to make an impact.
Georgia has seen a handful of these freshmen throughout the years. Names such as Brock Bowers, Malaki Starks, and D’Andre Swift are just a few names of players who made an immediate impact in Athens.
According to CBS Sports, cornerback Ellis Robinson is that particular freshman for the Georgia Bulldogs this season. Robinson joined the Dawgs’ 2024 recruiting class as the number one corner in the nation and was tabbed by many as one of the best players in the entire recruiting class.
Robinson displayed his athletic abilities during Georgia’s annual “G-Day” game where he finished with three total tackles. His strong first showing in the Red and Black has created a ton of excitement around his freshman season.
While it is unclear whether or not Robinson will be featured in a major starting role during his freshman year, it is safe to assume that the Bulldogs’ corner will make an impact for Georgia at some point in the Bulldogs’ 2024 season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
