Eric Stokes Listed as Player Who Surprised the Most at OTAs with Packers
Former Georgia Bulldog Eric Stokes was listed as the player who surprised the most during OTAs with the Green Bay Packers.
The Georgia football program has gone on quite a run when it comes to producing NFL draft picks over the years and defensive back has been one of their strongest positions. Since the 2021 draft class, Georgia has had eleven defensive backs drafted. One of those names is Eric Stokes and he made a very promising list entering the 2024 NFL season.
Stokes was a first-round draft pick in the 2021 class by the Green Bay Packers with the 29th overall pick. Injuries have riddled his professional career and the organization elected to decline his fifth-year option heading into the new season meaning Stokes is eligible for free agency after this year. However, ESPN listed Stokes as the most impressive player with the Packers during OTAs this offseason. Here is what they wrote:
"After playing just 12 games over the past two seasons, it would be easy to write off the 2021 first-round pick as an injury bust who will never work his way back into the lineup. But after battling knee, foot and hamstring issues, he made it through the entire offseason program and is poised to win a starting job back. "I just say this is my story and I'm embracing it," Stokes said. "I'm embracing the full story. I ain't going to feel sorry for myself. At the end of the day, I'm blessed. I'm one of the people in this locker room. ... I'm definitely blessed just to have a story."-- Rob Demovsky"
The Packers have become an organization that is known for taking Georgia players. After Stokes in 2021, the Packers have taken Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and most recently Javon Bullard in this last class.
When healthy, Stokes has been a prominent player for the Packers on defense. He played in 16 games with 14 starts as a rookie and recorded a team-high 14 passes defensed, tied for No. 11 in the NFL and tied for No. 1 among NFL rookies in 2021. If he can stay healthy this next season and play to the standard he has shown he is capable of, he could land another big deal in the NFL following the 2024 season.
