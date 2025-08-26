ESPN Analyst Predicts the Georgia Bulldogs Will Win the 2025 SEC Championship Title
A notable ESPN analyst has predicted that the Georgia Bulldogs will win their second consecutive SEC Championship during the 2025 college football season.
The college football season is underway as teams all across the country prepare for their first games of the regular season. As the final days before in-game action wind down, experts and analysts have begun making their preseason predictions for how the 2025 season will shake out.
One of the most intriguing questions surrounding this year revolves around which team will win the SEC. The conference has a handful of teams that are projected to compete for the title. However, ESPN's Pete Thamel believes it will be the Georgia Bulldogs who take the crown this year.
"I'm a believer in the program, I'm a believer in the strength of their program," said Thamel during an episode of The College Gameday Podcast. "There are some questions that we will need to see, but I think they have addressed some of the explosive skill issues, and I believe in their offense."
The Bulldogs have appeared in seven of the last eight SEC Championship games and took home last year's title after a dramatic overtime victory over the Texas Longhorns. Despite their recent success in the conference, many experts have expressed doubt around this year's roster.
Should Thamel's prediction for the Bulldogs hold true, Georgia would be the first team to win back-to-back SEC Championships since Alabama did so in 2020 and 2021. It would be the Dawgs' first time in program history.
