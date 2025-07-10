ESPN Analyst Raises Concerns Over Dallas Cowboys' Trade for WR George Pickens
An ESPN analyst has raised some concerns around the Dallas Cowboys' decision to trade for wide receiver George Pickens.
The NFL offseason is winding down as roster acquisitions and trade news have begun to slow around the league. With teams beginning to shift their focus to the offseason, grades and reviews of all of the league's 32 organizations have begun to pour in.
One of the biggest moves of the offseason involved the Dallas Cowboys, who traded a handful of picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for wide receiver George Pickens. According to ESPN's Seth Walder, the trade made perfect sense on paper, as Pickens' skill set could complement Cowboys' star Ceedee Lamb perfectly. However, Walder did have concerns.
"What's scarier is that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin -- who has a history of being able to manage all sorts of personalities -- was evidently done with Pickens." Wrote Walder.
Since his collegiate days at the University of Georgia, Pickens has had a fair share of moments that have raised concerns around his character. And while the Steelers' decision to trade the young wide receiver is not an official indictment on his persona, it will be something the Cowboys organization will likely need to watch closely throughout the 2025 season.
Pickens and the Cowboys will begin their 2025 schedule on Thursday, September 4th, when they travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles. Kickoff for this game is set for 8:20 p.m. and will air on NBC/Peacock.
