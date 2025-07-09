Dawgs Daily

ESPN Names What Could Trip Up Georgia Football This Season

Jonathan Williams

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are bringing yet another talented roster with them this season. ESPN went ahead and named a potential hole on their roster that could trip them up this season.

Georgia, as per usual, lost several defensive starters this season, most of whom to the NFL draft. More specifically, though, they lost a good number of bodies in the pass rush department. Names like Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, Chaz Chambliss, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Warren Brinson and Damon Wilson who transferred to Missouri.

"They combined for 18 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss in 2024," Mark Schlabach wrote. "Making matters worse, Damon Wilson, a projected replacement on the edge, transferred to Missouri. Georgia feels good about Gabe Harris Jr., and it added Army transfer Elo Modozie, who had 6.5 sacks for the Black Knights last season."

Georgia will also rely on the likes of Christen Miller, Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod to create havoc on the defensive line this season. Other names to keep an eye on are freshman Isaiah Gibson, Quintavious Johnson and freshman Darren Ikinnagbon.

Linebacker Chris Cole could also morph into a hybrid style of linebacker that Jalon Walker was last season. That's not to say he will play the exact role that Walker did last season, but he certainly has the frame to do a little bit of everything for Georgia this season.

Due to the losses this season, Georgia will likely go back to being more of a simulated pressure style of defense this season, something the Bulldogs have shown before under defensive coordinator Glenn Schummann.

