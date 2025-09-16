ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Reveals What Kirby Smart Told Him Before Win Over Tennessee
College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit reveals what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shared with him before the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off one of the greatest college football games of the 2025 season thus far as the Dawgs escaped Neyland Stadium with a 44-41 overtime thriller this past weekend.
As analyses for the game began to pour in, with ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit being one of the many experts to chime in on the win. During his recap of the game, Herbstreit revealed that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart had shared something with him that perhaps played a factor in why the Bulldogs were able to emerge victorious.
"Kirby told me on Friday, we were on Zoom talking about the game," said Herbstreit. "He said, 'You know, I really don't know how my team is going to respond. I can just tell you this, I like the makeup of my team. We are more of a team than we were a year ago. There is definitely something going on that I am seeing.'"
Herbstreit then went on to rave about the Bulldogs' ability to make plays, which eventually provided them with an opportunity to win, and commented on how impressed he was with Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Following a turbulent 2024 season, which featured many uncharacteristic mistakes, Georgia's ability to play like "a team" was questioned by some heading into 2025. This makes Smart's comments (and the results of last week's game) that much more encouraging for Georgia fans.
The Bulldogs will return to action following their bye week on Saturday, September 27th, as the team hosts the Alabama Crimson Tide in Sanford Stadium. This will be the first meeting in Athens between these two schools since the 2015 season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily