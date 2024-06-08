Every Georgia Bulldog in The College Football Hall of Fame
Here is a list of every Georgia Bulldog who has received the honor of being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame
The College Football Hall of Fame is one of the most illustrious accomplishments that can be given to a collegiate athlete or coach. To be regarded as one of the most legendary figures in this storied sport is an honor that very few figures get to receive.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had their fair share of college football legends during their program’s storied history, and the list could be growing even more as Richard Seymour and Garrison Hearst are currently nominees for this year’s class.
With the possibility of even more Georgia legends joining the hall, here is a current list of every former Bulldog who is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Georgia Bulldog College Football Hall of Fame Inductees:
- Mark Richt (Class of 2023)
- Champ Bailey (Class of 2022)
- David Pollack (Class of 2020)
- Matt Stinchcomb (Class of 2019)
- Scott Woerner (Class of 2016)
- Jake Scott (Class of 2011)
- John Rauch (Class of 2003)
- Kevin Butler (Class of 2001)
- Terry Hoage (Class of 2000)
- Herschel Walker (Class of 1999)
- Bill Stanfill (Class of 1998)
- Wally Butts (Class of 1997)
- Vince Dooley (Class of 1994)
- Fran Tarkenton (Class of 1987)
- Bill Hartman (Class of 1984)
- Vernon Smith (Class of 1979)
- Charley Trippi (Class of 1959)
- Bob McWhorter (Class of 1954)
- Frank Sinkwich (Class of 1954)
