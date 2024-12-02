Every SEC Championship Rematch Result Ahead of Georgia vs Texas
Here is how previous SEC Championship rematches have played out ahead of the Bulldogs' rematch with the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are scheduled for their SEC Championship bout in Atlanta this Saturday, where the winner will not only be crowned kings of the SEC but will also secure a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
These two teams have already played this season as the Bulldogs bested the Longhorns by a score of 30-15. However, the Longhorns will have a chance at revenge this Saturday. WIth these two programs set to face off once more, here is how previous rematches in conference championships have played out.
Florida vs Alabama (1999)
Regular season: Alabama 40, Florida 39
SEC Championship: Alabama 34, Florida 7
Florida vs Auburn (2000)
Regular season: Florida 38, Auburn 7
SEC Championship: Florida 28, Auburn 6
LSU vs Tennessee (2001)
Regular season: Tennessee 26, LSU 18
SEC Championship: LSU 31, Tennessee 20
Georgia vs LSU (2003)
Regular season: LSU 17, Georgia 10
SEC Championship: LSU 34, Georgia 14
Auburn vs Tennessee (2004)
Regular season: Auburn 34, Tennessee 10
SEC Championship: Auburn 38, Tennessee 28
Auburn vs South Carolina (2010)
Regular season: Auburn 35, South Carolina 27
SEC Championship: Auburn 56, South Carolina 17
2017 - Georgia vs Auburn
Regular season: Auburn 40, Georgia 17
SEC Championship: Georgia 28, Auburn 7
