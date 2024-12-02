Dawgs Daily

Every SEC Championship Rematch Result Ahead of Georgia vs Texas

Christian Kirby II

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Here is how previous SEC Championship rematches have played out ahead of the Bulldogs' rematch with the Texas Longhorns.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are scheduled for their SEC Championship bout in Atlanta this Saturday, where the winner will not only be crowned kings of the SEC but will also secure a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

These two teams have already played this season as the Bulldogs bested the Longhorns by a score of 30-15. However, the Longhorns will have a chance at revenge this Saturday. WIth these two programs set to face off once more, here is how previous rematches in conference championships have played out.

Florida vs Alabama (1999)

Regular season: Alabama 40, Florida 39

SEC Championship: Alabama 34, Florida 7

Florida vs Auburn (2000)

Regular season: Florida 38, Auburn 7

SEC Championship: Florida 28, Auburn 6

LSU vs Tennessee (2001)

Regular season: Tennessee 26, LSU 18

SEC Championship: LSU 31, Tennessee 20

Georgia vs LSU (2003)

Regular season: LSU 17, Georgia 10

SEC Championship: LSU 34, Georgia 14

Auburn vs Tennessee (2004)

Regular season: Auburn 34, Tennessee 10

SEC Championship: Auburn 38, Tennessee 28

Auburn vs South Carolina (2010)

Regular season: Auburn 35, South Carolina 27

SEC Championship: Auburn 56, South Carolina 17

2017 - Georgia vs Auburn

Regular season: Auburn 40, Georgia 17

SEC Championship: Georgia 28, Auburn 7

