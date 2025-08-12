Everything Georgia Bulldogs Coach Kirby Smart Discussed After Saturday’s Scrimmage
Here is everything Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart covered during Tuesday's press conference following the team's scrimmage
The Georgia Bulldogs held an inter-squad scrimmage this past weekend to get a gauge on the overall progress the team had made during the offseason. As the regular season approaches, here are all of the topics head coach Kirby Smart covered in a presser following the team's scrimmage.
Takeaways From First Scrimmage
Smart commented on Saturday's intersquad scrimmage, stating that he was pleased with the effort of the team. He did mention that the cooler weather likely benefitted the output of the team and made things not as mentally trying. Smart also revealed the team had done more live tackling leading up to the scrimmage to mitigate missed tackles.
Second Year Players
There is a common understanding amongst football coaches that players take massive steps forward heading into their sophomore years of college. While Smart did not name any specific players, he did mention that he was pleased with where the group was as far as growth is concerned.
Thomas Blackshear and Rasean Dinkins
Smart was asked about the progress of summer enrollees, Thomas Blackshear and Rasean Dinkins. The coach revealed that despite the players being later additions to the roster, he felt that they were working hard and learning quickly. Smart also later revealed that Blackshear was dealing with a nagging groin injury.
The Center Position
Although veteran Drew Bobo appears to be the starter heading into the regular season, Smart maintained that he was pleased with the effort of the remaining players in the room and stated that they were constantly competing. He also revealed that Malachi Toliver was dealing with some form of an ankle injury.
Josh McCray
Transfer running back Josh McCray has been one of the more puzzling stories of the offseason, as he has reportedly missed a handful of practices due to an illness. Smart provided some clarity on McCray's condition during the presser.
"I don't know that he is behind," said Smart. "I think the biggest thing is just getting him caught up to speed, reps, volume, pickups, words, all those things. And he continues to push to get to where he needs to."
Nate Frazier's Growth
Running back Nate Frazier is entering his second season with the Bulldogs and is expected to become an even bigger facet of the team's offense this season. Smart detailed that the area in which he noticed the most growth was his knowledge and ability to understand pass protections.
Juan Gaston and Elo Medozie
Smart commented on the progress of freshman offensive lineman Juan Gaston and transfer linebacker Elo Medozie. He noted that what was most important for Gaston was to continue to get in shape to sustain production. While he noted that Medozie was still looking to "find his way" when it came to understanding the defense.
Offensive Line Desires
The Bulldogs' offensive line has been a point of emphasis this offseason. Smart revealed that he wants the unit to continue to have an identity of toughness to help the quarterback and relieve third and longs.
Ryan Puglisi
Quarterback Ryan Puglisi is still currently in a battle with Gunner Stockton for the starting position. While many believe it will be Stockton who earns the start, Smart commented that Puglisi was preparing extremely hard to be the team's starter.
Tight Ends in the Scrimmage
Smart revealed that each tight end in the room had excellent moments during Saturday's scrimmage, as well as some really poor things. The head coach mentioned he hopes the unit continues to have more positives than negatives as the regular season approaches.
Ryan Montgomery
Quarterback Ryan Montgomery is entering his first season with the Bulldogs, Smart discussed what he has seen from the young quarterback thus far.
"Mentally, he gets it. He throws a very catchable ball, and he's a very accurate passer," said Smart. "He's handled the volume well and has done a good job of processing information and taking coaching to the field."
Expectations for Ellis Robinson
Cornerback Ellis Robinson is expected to have a larger role on Georgia's defense this season. As the regular season approaches, Smart revealed that he expects Robinson to "be the best version of himself".
Adrian Maddux
Safety transfer Adrian Maddux is entering his first season with the program and is reportedly growing more and more comfortable within the defense. Maddux was one of three transfer players taken at the position this offseason.
Leaders in the Wide Receiver Room
The Bulldogs' wide receiver room is heading into the 2025 season with extremely high expectations. Smart revealed that he felt some of the leaders of the room were London Humphreys, Zachariah Branch, and Dillon Bell. The coach did mention, however, that the room typically leads "by committee".
Improvements Needed
As always, Smart mentioned the things he hoped to see the team improve on as fall camp continues. The coach noted that tackling, physicality, and awareness in situational areas were all things he was looking for as practices continue.
The Bulldogs will continue to practice and scrimmage ahead of their first game of the regular season against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
