Everything Kirby Smart Discussed During SEC Media Days
Here are all of the topics that Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart covered during his SEC Media Days Speech
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has just finished addressing the media as a part of the 2024 SEC Media Days. The Dawgs’ head coach had a handful of topics to cover while at the podium. Below are all of the major topics that Kirby Smart covered during his SEC Media Days speech.
Nick Saban
During his speech, Smart took the time to thank Nick Saban for all he did. Saban was Alabama’s head coach for 17 seasons and was a mentor for Kirby Smart, who served as his defensive coordinator for numerous seasons prior to accepting the head coaching job at Georgia. He also joked that he was able to get in without a credential while Saban was not.
New Video Game
The Georgia coach retold a story about how he was riding with his players in the car while they were discussing the upcoming release of the new video game. After hearing his players share their excitement about the upcoming release, Smart stated that he inquired how they managed to keep the game in stores. Which his players got a major laugh out of at his expense. Citing that he was getting old, Smart stated that he was not aware that video games were now sold digitally online and almost never sell out.
The Players He Brought
Carson Beck, Mykel Williams, and Malaki Starks were the three players that made this year’s trip for SEC media days and Kirby Smart did not mince words on his praise for his players. He gave small stories about all three players and how they displayed leadership during their time with the program as well.
Tough Away Schedule
By now, it isn’t a secret that the Bulldogs’ have an extremely difficult schedule for the 2024 season. Smart was asked about his thoughts on the tough task ahead.
“We’re not one to complain, we’re one to be excited.” Smart said, “I think when you step into the shoes of a University of Georgia football player, you accept that challenge is going to be there.” The Bulldogs' coach also stated how the upcoming challenge has served as motivation for his players.
Carson Beck's DNA
Amongst all of the things that make Carson Beck an elite quarterback, Kirby Smart cited that Beck’s response to adversity was the DNA trait he wished he could copy most. Beck of course, sat on the bench for three seasons as the backup without entering the transfer portal once. Which is an anomaly in today’s era of college football.
“I wish we could inject a chip so that every kid had that response.” Said Smart, “But we know that’s not always going to be the case.”
Navigating NIL
With NIL a major player the college football world, the recruiting landscape of the sport has changed. But despite the massive changes in the recruiting landscape, Kirby Smart remained adamant that NIL was not the only thing recruits were concerned with.
“I think it’s a mistake to assume that all players lead with that [NIL negotiations] or that’s the primary objective.” Said Smart. “I think that would be an insult to high school football player and really all people being recruited.”
Every Team is The Best
When asked about playing Texas, Smart insisted that while Texas is certainly a great opponent, every team in the SEC is the best during the week that they play them. He also took the question as an opportunity to utter his famous quote “humility is a week away”.
Attrition is Always an Issue
With the new 12-team playoff format beginning this season, Smart was prompted on if he was worried about the added attrition due to the increased schedule. Smart stated that attrition was always a worry for him and explained how injuries can derail any team’s entire season.
Conference Championship Still Matter
Another change the 12-team playoff format brings to the table is that winning conference championships is no longer a major necessity to reaching the post season. Smart was asked if the value of the SEC Championship game had been diminished as a result of this change.
The Georgia coach quickly pushed back against disbanded the conference championship game. “I still find value in winning an SEC Championship.” Said Smart. He also cited that there have been two instances in his career where he won a national title and not an SEC title.
