Everything That Was Said About Georgia Bulldogs at The NFL Scouting Combine
There are (14) Georgia Bulldogs at the The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here's everything that was said about the former Bulldogs in attendance.
The NFL Scouting Combine seems to be an annual meet up for former Georgia Bulldogs. For the fourth straight year at the NFL Combine, there have been at least (12) Bulldogs.
- “I think when you commit to the University of Georgia, you automatically get your combine invite in the mail the next day.” - Daniel Jeremiah
- “He just like to kinda wrestle guys with his upper body. He likes to turn guys and twerk guys with his upper body.” - Daniel Jeremiah on Nazir Stackhouse.
- “He had a huge hit in the Alabama game. He gets cut free, they let him loose and you can see him close. There’s some playmaking there with him, but man’s there’s a lot of guys on that depth chart at Georgia.” - Daniel Jeremiah on Warren Brinson
- “Ingram-Dawkins is very athletic, you saw it with the forty and you’re seeing in the drills.” - Daniel Jeremiah on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- “This is a great example, if he would have gone in the transfer portal, I promise you there’s a million dollars waiting on him in the transfer portal instead of coming out.” - Daniel Jeremiah on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins }
- “This is one of my winners right here, He’s looked excellent” - Daniel Jeremiah on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- “I’m buying a little Ingram-Dawkins stock today. I have him in that 4th to 5th range, he’s one of those guys I’m going to have to dig back in on.” - Daniel Jeremiah on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- "I saw Jeremiah Washburn down there, the defensive line coach from the Eagles, we can stop the broadcast and just mark him (Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins) as an Eagle.” - Peter Shraeger on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- “Really really good football player, talented football player. You can watch him that first game against Texas and see all you need to see there.” - Daniel Jeremiah on Mykel Williams
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily
Published |Modified