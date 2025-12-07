College Football World Was Flummoxed With Alabama’s CFP Case After Loss to Georgia
Alabama didn’t leave a good final impression on the College Football Playoff selection committee ahead of the 12-team field getting announced Sunday.
The No. 9 Crimson Tide were trounced by No. 3 Georgia 28-7 in Saturday’s SEC championship game. The Bulldogs held Alabama without a score until the fourth quarter when they were already up by three touchdowns. With bubble teams Notre Dame and Miami sitting at home this weekend, even a close loss to Georgia would likely have kept Alabama safely in the CFP field.
However, a blowout loss makes its case a bit more tricky, especially with one of Notre Dame and Miami getting left out if Alabama is in. There’s also BYU, who lost to Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship Saturday. The Cougars finished 11-2 with their only losses to the Red Raiders. Now at 10-3, the Crimson Tide have to hope their case remains solid in the committee’s eyes. Last week, Alabama jumped ahead of Notre Dame despite both teams winning its regular-season finale. CFP chair Hunter Yurachek said the committee was impressed with how the Tide looked in a win on the road over rival Auburn, who finished the year 5-7.
With that perplexing explanation, Yurachek will likely have even more explaining to do if Alabama remains in the final field. However, there’s the argument that at least the Tide played a game this week with many bubble teams at home. Should Alabama be left out, conference championship games could only become dreaded.
Following the lopsided loss to Georgia, college football fans and personalities had some thoughts on what the CFP selection committee should do with the Tide. Many folks think they have seen enough and the committee should leave Alabama out, while others think the Tide should not be punished for playing their conference championship game:
Last year, the committee famously left Alabama out in favor of SMU, who had a last-second loss in the ACC championship game. We’ll see how the Tide’s loss in the SEC title game impacts this year’s CFP bubble.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.