Expert Thinks Georgia Will 'Let it Rip' on NIL Spending for 2026 Recruiting Class
One College Football expert believes that the Georgia Bulldogs will spend more than usual on their 2026 recruiting class.
As the 2025 college football season approaches, the 2026 recruiting cycle is reaching its full swing as teams battle to earn commitments from prospects and bolster their future rosters. With so many highly talented prospects in the class, earning commitments has seemingly become more and more expensive.
The Georgia Bulldogs have successfully avoided paying full value for recruits over the years due to their ability to produce numerous NFL Draft picks. This approach has led to the Bulldogs allocating funds elsewhere and avoiding getting into "bidding wars" with opposing teams. However, one major analyst believes that is about to change.
During the Andy and Ari show, college football recruiting insider Steve Wiltfing stated that he believes the Bulldogs will "Let it rip" during the 2026 recruiting cycle.
"Georgia was winning with the way that they were recruiting and developing players internally, but had some misses on the recruiting trail. And to know that those misses were purely NIL, I think that we are seeing Georgia arming up in that arena more than ever in 2026."
The Bulldogs' tendency and supposed willingness to spend more likely stems from the fact that they are heavily involved in the Jared Curtis sweepstakes. Curtis is the No.1 ranked quarterback in the 2026 class and is believed to have an NIL evaluation of over $2 million. The quarterback is expected to announce his commitment on May 5th.
