FINAL: Alabama Survives Georgia Despite Second Half Comeback from Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide survives the Georgia Bulldogs despite a fourth quarter comeback.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 42 regular season game win streak has come to an end as Alabama defeated the Bulldogs by a final score of 41-34. Georgia was once down by 28 points in the ball game but managed to come back and take the lead in the fourth quarter. A quick strike from Alabama on one play the next drive and an interception in the end zone though ended the Dawgs' hopeful victorious comeback.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was surgical for the Tide as he finished with 374 passing yards, four total touchdowns and 117 rushing yards. Georgia had no answer for Alabama in the first quarter and the 28-0 deficit put the Bulldogs in a deep hole that they spent the majority of the game fighting out of.
Carson Beck finished his night with 439 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Trevor Etienne tallied 55 yards on the ground and Arian Smith led the way in receiving yards with 132. Georgia found some offensive rhythm in the second half and started to find some success to keep them in the ball game.
It was a typical Georgia vs Alabama matchup that came down to the very last play. There will be many takeaways from this football game, but perhaps the most prominent one is that these were two of the best teams in the country facing off against one another in Tuscaloosa tonight.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia vs Alabama Tickets: Expensive Prices for Big Time SEC Matchup
- Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds Following Week Three of College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily