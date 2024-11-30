FINAL: Georgia Football Wins Overtime Thriller Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Georgia Bulldogs win 44-42 in an eight overtime thriller over the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets.
After being down 17-0 at halftime, Georgia has officially esacped the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. The two teams went to a two-point conversion showdown and accumulated up to eight total overtimes and it was Georgia that got the final answer. Georgia also saved their 30-game home win streak after their big time comeback.
The biggest play of the game for Georgia was on 3rd and 1 near midfield, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King kept the ball and tried to run for the first down, but Georgia safety Dan Jackson made the tackle and forced a fumble that was recovered by Georgia. The Dawgs would then go on to tie the game up and send it to overtime. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck finished the game wirh 297 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. King led the Yellowjackets in both passing with 303 yards and two touchdowns and added another 110 with three rushing touchdowns.
Entering the fourth quarterback, Georgia was down 20-6 with 14:17 left on the clock. Georgia's offense then managed to score on three straight possessions to get the job done. A big time win for Georgia in miraculous fashion.
