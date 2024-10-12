FINAL: Georgia Surpasses Mississippi State Despite 2nd Half Struggle
After a tipped pass led to an interception on the first drive of the game. Carson Beck was dialed in for the Bulldogs offense, throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. Beck would finish the day with 459 yards and three touchdowns.
Georgia held a commanding lead of 27-10 after halftime but Mississippi State started to crawl their way back into the game after an interception in the end zone by Beck. They eventually brought it back within 10 points before Georgia then put on another touchdown to make it 41-24. Mississippi State then put on another touchowwn late in the game to close in the margin.
What was a first half dominating game by Georgia turned into a sloppy second half that Miss State make it closer on the score board.
The Bulldogs will travel to Austin, Texas next Saturday as they prepare to take on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on the road. This will be the first meeting between these two historic programs as SEC opponents.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily