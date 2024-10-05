Final Injury Report: Georgia Football vs Auburn
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to return to Athens this Saturday to host their first home game in nearly a month as they face the Auburn Tigers for the 129th edition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry". The Dawgs have rattled off an impressive seven-straight victories over the Tigers and currently lead the all-time series with a record of 64-56-8.
Both teams are entering this game with a handful of injuries to key players that could make massive impacts on this game, should they play. Below is the final injury report for both teams.
Georgia vs Auburn Injury Report:
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
- Tate Ratledge, OL, Out
- Smael Mondon, LB, Out
- Jordan Hall, DL, Game Time Decision
- Mykel Williams, LB, Game Time Decision
- Jared Wilson, OL, Game Time Decision
Auburn
- Tyler Scott, DB, Out
- Champ Anthony, DB, Out
- Brandon Frazier, TE, Out
How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
- Gameday: Saturday, October 5th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
