First Look at Former Georgia QB, Carson Beck in A Miami Uniform

Gage Fulford

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) practices before the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) practices before the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck transfered to Miami this offseason and as they start their spring practice portion of the offseason down on South Beach, we get our first look at Beck in a Miami uniform.

Beck has chosen to wear #11 in Miami. Recently, he has wore #15 in the past at Georgia. He picked Miami after taking his name out of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Beck isn't expected to start throwing until some point this summer but has been a mental particpant as spring practice begins. Head coach Mario Critsobal had this to say about his first impressions of Beck:
“As positive as you can have without actually having any kind of participation in live drills,” Cristobal said. “The things happened so fast and that one certainly happened a little bit faster and with less familiarity than the previous year, and so all that stuff I would say relationships and leadership, they do take time but everything from initially has been super positive. We’re really excited to see him healthy and working with our guys at full speed.”

With Beck out of the picture in Athens, the Bulldogs turn to Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi this spring as the two talented quarterbacks are expected to embark on a quarterback battle. Though, Gunner Stockton likely begins the spring as the No. 1.

Stats from the Past:

Beck has thrown for 3,485 yards at Georgia this past 2024 season. Also, he accounted for 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Making any throw on the field is something Carson strives for.  

Carson Beck injury: 

Carson got injured in the 2024 Season in the SEC championship game. Beck has messed up something in his throwing arm with his “UCL”. The whole country anticipates seeing how Beck comes off his injury at Miami.

