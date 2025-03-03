Five-Star Derrek Cooper Announces Visits to Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Others
The nation's No. 1 ranked Athlete, Derrek Cooper Jr. has announced his official visit dates, taking trips to Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia and more.
The nation's No. 1 ranked Athlete, Derrek Cooper Jr. is as highly-coveted as any prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. The Chaminade prospect out of South Florida was once committed to the University of Georgia's 2026 class for about 48 hours.
Cooper's got a busy spring and summer coming up, with six official visits on tap, as first reported by On3's Chad Simmons.
Derrek Cooper's Visit Dates Set:
- Auburn - May 16th
- Miami - May 30th
- Alabama - June 9th
- Georgia - June 13th
- Penn State - June 17th
- Ohio State - June 20th
It'll be a busy summer for Cooper, no doubt.
Cooper's position in college is still to be determined; however, most recruiting profiles begin with his running back tape and end with his safety and defensive back highlights. He's simply too much of a playmaker to only how him to make a play on the ball when it's thrown in his direction. He's the type of athlete you want to be able to give the ball dozens of times per game.
Georgia has five current commits in the 2026 class
2026 Georgia Commits:
- Zech Fort, S
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Jontavious Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DT (JUCO)
