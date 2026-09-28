Five-Star Georgia Football Prospects Rave About UGA football Visit

ATHENS - Several impressive five-star prospects made it to Athens over the weekend to take in Georgia football's giant 41-13 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Here's who they are and what they had to say...

Asher Ghioto - Defensive Line

One of the nation's top prospects in the 2028 class, Ghioto made the trip up from Jacksonville, Florida to watch the Bulldogs dominate defensively. The elite 6-foot-4 240-pounder is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect and the No. 2 EDGE defender in the nation for his class. The playmaking defender has made 30 tackles as a junior this fall to go along with 14 TFLs, seven sacks and one blocked field goal.

"I loved the game and the way the team played. Obviously, I'm a defensive guy, so I really loved the way they attacked the ball. Spending time with coach Smart was awesome! I can see myself playing for him and he's made that very clear to me that I am a priority for them. I love the intensity he brings."

Kellan Hall - Defensive Line

Like Ghioto, Hall is an out-of-state five-star defensive lineman who made a very important visit this weekend. A major target for the Oklahoma Sooners, Hall got a strong look at a Bulldog defensive line that created consistent chaos during Georgia's comfortable victory on Saturday. Hall is ranked as the No. 1 DL prospect and the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2028 class.

"The most memorable part of the game was seeing the seeing how the defense playing with such joy. Whether if it was forcing turnovers or having to make a big play on 4th down. They found a way to get it done and played with a high level of physicality. Coach Smart understands what it really means to develop players and helping them reach their full potential. For me, I have goals of playing in the league and UGA has the formula."

Prince Chee - Defensive Line

The third five-star defensive lineman who made it to the Classic City this weekend, Chee is an elite defensive tackle prospect from South Georgia down at Thomas County Central. A major Bulldog target who is dominating on the gridiron this fall as a junior, Chee is currently ranked as the No. 2 DL prospect and the No. 10 overall prospect in the country for the 2028 class. The big 6-foot-3 305-pounder has made 19 tackles and two sacks through the first four games of the 2026 season.

"The most memorable part was experiencing the game-day atmosphere and seeing how passionate everyone is about Georgia football. What makes UGA special to me is the culture, the way they develop defensive linemen, and how the coaches make you feel like family."

