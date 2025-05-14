Five-star Linebacker Xavier Griffin Decommits From USC - Could Georgia Be in the Mix?
Xavier Griffin, one of the top linebacker prospects in the nation has announced his decommitment from USC.
One of the most highly-touted prospects in the 2026 recruiting class became available today as linebacker Xavier Griffin announced that he would be decommitting from USC. Griffin had been a member of the Trojans recruiting class since July of 2024, but it appears that he is back on the market.
Following the announcement of his commitment, Griffin released a schedule of official visits that he would take leading up to national signing day. The linebacker is expected to visit Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Florida State, and USC in the coming months. The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the first major programs to offer Griffin, but have not yet had an official visit scheduled with the Gainsville, Georgia native.
Given that Griffin is an in-state prospect and is one of the highest-ranked linebackers in this year's class, it is almost a guarantee that Kirby Smart and his staff will do everything they can to be in the mix of the 5-star recruitment. However, it appears that landing Griffin will not be an easy task and the Dawgs have some work to do.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily