Former Alabama Crimson Tide Player States Georgia vs Alabama "Is Just Another Game"
A former Alabama football player turned college football analyst believes Georgia and Alabama's regular-season matchup won't be as impactful as people think.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide or college football titans who have shared the spotlight for some of the sport's most memorable matchups over the past decade. As the 2025 season approaches, the two historic programs are set to do battle for another highly-anticipated matchup in the regular season.
But while this year's matchup is expected to have massive playoff implications, there is one college football analyst who questions whether the Dawgs and Crimson Tide's regular-season bout will be as impactful as people think.
Roman Harper, a former defensive back for the Crimson Tide, recently revealed during an episode of SEC Now that he felt Alabama and Georgia's matchup wasn't even the most impactful SEC game in September. The college football analyst explained his reason during the show.
"It will be a big game, it's two great programs with a lot of championship-caliber players," said Harper. "But if you lose this game, it's going to be 'Well, Alabama, you just lost to Georgia,' or 'Georgia, you just lost to Alabama.' It's forgivable. It might even be your best loss on the schedule."
Haper's theory has some validity to it, as the Bulldogs were defeated in Tuscaloosa last season, but were still allowed to reach the College Football Playoff, while the Crimson Tide were ultimately left out of the twelve-team bracket.
While Georgia and Alabama's matchup may not be the end-all-be-all for this year's College Football Playoff. The two teams' regular season matchup will certainly be one of the most-watched games of the 2025 college football season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily