Former First-Round NFL Draft Selection Amarius Mims Sidelined With Injury
Amarius Mims, a former Georgia Bulldog and first round pick has suffered an injury. Here are all the details.
Cincinnati Bengals tackle and former Georgia Bulldog great Amarius Mims has reportedly suffered an injury that is expected to sideline him for a handful of weeks. According to Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor, the tackle suffered a pectoral strain and will be out for an undisclosed amount of time.
Mims was the 18th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft and was expected to bolster the Bengals’ offensive line in his rookie season. Prior to his injury, reports indicated that the rookie had an excellent chance of earning a starting job and was progressing tremendously throughout the team’s camp.
While the news is certainly an unfortunate setback that will likely hinder Mims’ ability to start for the Bengals in week one, the tackle’s injury should not have any long-term effects on Mims’ playing style and the former Bulldog should make a full recovery before the 2024 NFL season comes to a close.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
