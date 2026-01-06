Former Georgia Bulldog Defender Damon Wilson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A former Georgia Bulldog has announced that they will once again, be entering the transfer portal following the 2025 season.

The transfer portal window is officially open as the 2025 college football offseaosn slowly begins. As the window continues, more and more highly talented players have revealed their intentions to enter the portal.

One of the more surprising developments as of late, comes from Damon Wilson, who is expected to enter the portal once again following a fantastic year with the Missouri Tigers. He finished the season with 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and an interception.

Damon Wilson Enters Transfer Portal For a Second Time

Florida Gators quarterback Aidan Warner (16) throws while being pressured by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Damon Wilson II (10) during the second half at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The Bulldogs defeated the Gators 34-20. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson was once a major contributor to the Bulldogs' defense and helped the team immensely during the 2024 season. He finished with 13 tackles, three sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

His departure from the Bulldogs' roster was one of the more unexpected entries from Georgia ahead of the 2025 season and his presence was missed in 2025. Now, it appears that the highly talented defensive player has provided football fans with yet another surprise, as he has once again entered the portal.

Earlier in the month of December, it was reported that the University ofGeorgia was seeking $390K from former Bulldog Damon Wilsonfor breaking his contract. Wilson had reportedly signed a contract with the Bulldogs and then opted to transfer to Missouri.

Wilson responded by suing the University of Georgia. In a 42-page complaint filed on Tuesday morning in Missouri, Wilson's attorney makes the claim that Georgia is looking to penalize Wilson for transferring out of their program.

While the reasoning or future destination regarding Wilson' entrance into the portal remains unclear, the former Bulldog will likely make a massive impact on whichever team the player decides to join ahead of the 2026 season.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*