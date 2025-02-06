Former Georgia Bulldog Eric Stokes Has High School Jersey Retired
Former Georgia Bulldog Eric Stokes was honored by his hometown earlier this week after his high school elected to retire his jersey.
Former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes received a massive honor earlier this week as Easside Highschool announced that it would be retiring the number "5" in his honor. The corner was a standout player at Eastside High School and was an extremely coveted recruit during his time with the team.
Stokes was a member of the Bulldogs' defense from 2017-2020 and was an integral part of creating the "hard-nosed" defensive identity that is synonymous with Kirby Smart Georgia teams today. During his 2020 season with the Bulldogs, Stokes accounted for four pass deflections and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. His fantastic COVID season earned him a first-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the ensuing NFL Draft.
In a time where football games are scarce for Georgia fans, seeing a former Bulldog earn such a prestigious honor as this one is certainly enough to get Bulldog fans excited for the upcoming college and NFL season.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily