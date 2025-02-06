Dawgs Daily

Former Georgia Bulldog Eric Stokes Has High School Jersey Retired

Former Georgia Bulldog Eric Stokes was honored by his hometown earlier this week after his high school elected to retire his jersey.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is shown before their game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes received a massive honor earlier this week as Easside Highschool announced that it would be retiring the number "5" in his honor. The corner was a standout player at Eastside High School and was an extremely coveted recruit during his time with the team.

Stokes was a member of the Bulldogs' defense from 2017-2020 and was an integral part of creating the "hard-nosed" defensive identity that is synonymous with Kirby Smart Georgia teams today. During his 2020 season with the Bulldogs, Stokes accounted for four pass deflections and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. His fantastic COVID season earned him a first-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the ensuing NFL Draft.

In a time where football games are scarce for Georgia fans, seeing a former Bulldog earn such a prestigious honor as this one is certainly enough to get Bulldog fans excited for the upcoming college and NFL season.

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

