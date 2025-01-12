Former Georgia Bulldog Ladd McConkey Makes NFL History in Playoffs
Former Georgia Bulldog and current Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey just etched his name in the history books.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been renowned for their ability to produce high-level players at the NFL level and this year's rookie class of Dawgs has certainly driven that sentiment home. Numerous rookie Dawgs have re-written NFL history books this season, and another former Bulldog just added his name to this prestigious list.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey made history this evening as he broke the league's record for receiving yards in a playoff game by a rookie. McConkey finished the evening with nine catches for 197 yards and one receiving touchdown. Unfortunately for the rookie, the historic performance would be his last of the season as the Chargers were defeated by the Texas 32-12 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
McConkey finished his rookie season with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns and compiled a slew of exciting highlight plays for both Charger fans and Bulldog fans to enjoy throughout the season. While it is always unfortunate to see one's season end in defeat, the future is extremely bright for this former Bulldog.
