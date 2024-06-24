Former Georgia Bulldog Lawrence Cager Emerging as Factor with Giants
Former Georgia Bulldog Lawrence Cager is emerging as a potential factor on offense with the New York Giants.
Georgia's football program has pumped a lot of players into the NFL over the years and those numbers have seen an increase since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. Some of the players from the Smart era at Georgia have been in the league for quite some time now, but are still making waves in the professional football league.
One of those players in Lawrence Cager. He was undrafted in the 2020 draft class but was signed by the New York Jets. Cager has made the switch to tight end as opposed to wide receiver, the position he played at Georgia, and is on a positive trajectory with the New York Giants. In fact, ESPN named Cager as the most impressive player with the Giants during OTAs. Here is what they wrote:
"Tight end Darren Waller's retirement opened opportunities for others. It looked this spring like Cager and fourth-round pick Theo Johnson will be asked to fill that pass-catching role. Both received some first-team reps and made plays in what primarily serves as a passing camp. Coach Brian Daboll even mentioned that Cager was "probably one of the most improved players throughout the offseason," which could open the door for him to make a significant contribution this season.-- Jordan Raanan"
Over his four year NFL career, Cager was reeled in 19 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He started his college career with the Miami Hurricanes but transferred to Georgia for his final collegiate season. With the Bulldogs, he finished the 2019 season with 33 receptions for 476 yards and four touchdowns.
