Former Georgia Bulldog Reacts to NFL Scouting Combine 40-Yard Dash
Former Georgia Bulldog safety Tykee Smith had a humorous reaction to the NFL Combine's 40-Yard Dash.
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock.
One of the most popular events at the combine is the 40-yard dash, where players sprint as fast as they can for a 40-yard distance to display their acceleration and top-end speed. Numerous Bulldog prospects have recorded blazing-fast times, which has turned the heads of some former Bulldogs who are currently in the NFL.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith took to social media to share his reaction to the Dawg's impressive times and joke that practices at Georgia used to be like track meets.
Smith was a member of the Bulldogs roster from 2021-2023 and certainly seemed to benefit from the strenuous training, as he led the team in both tackles and interceptions for the 2023 season. His efforts earned him a third round draft pick from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s NFL Draft.
Georgia Bulldogs Invited to 2025 NFL Combine:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, IOL
- Tate Ratledge, IOL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, C
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, S
