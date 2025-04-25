Former Georgia Bulldogs QB Jaden Rashada Announces Commitment to Sacramento State
Jaden Rashada has landed with the Sacramento State Hornets, he announced today. Rashada has three years of eligibility remaining.
Rashada began his career with Florida before filing a lawsuit against head coach Billy Napier and the Gators leaving to join the Arizona State Sun Devils. His lone year for Arizona State, he threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns in three games.
Although Rashada didn’t play a snap with the Bulldogs after coming over from Arizona State as a transfer in 2024, he still remained a highly ranked quarterback. According to 247Sports, Jaden Rashada is rated as a three-star transfer, the No. 17 QB, and the No. 206 player overall.
Just a few short years ago, Rashada was rated as a four-star prospect and No. 6 prospect in the country. Here is his scouting report as a high school prospect from Chris Singletary of 247Sports.
"Owns a frame and build that can add ample weight and strength. Has the mold to add at least 20 pounds of muscle easily. As he matures and gets stronger it will benefit his durability, long-term ability, and development."
"Stands tall in the pocket with the mobility to avoid the rush and buy time to make plays under pressure. Poised and does a nice job making plays off platform. Mechanically displays a smooth, effortless throwing motion."
"Gets the ball out quickly, generating power from his lower body to have the ball snap out of his hand. Does a good job changing speeds and adding touch on throws when need be, to either fit the pass into tight windows or to complete throws over defenders."
"Good ball placement on passes where only the receiver is able to make the play. Plays with impressive anticipation on his throws where you can see that he is throwing his receivers open and out of harm's way. Continued development should foster growth in his ability to go through his progressions and understand pre-snap what coverage the defense is in so that he can get the ball out quicker than he already does."
Rashada will now look to begin the next chapter of his career and head back out west.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily
ADVERTISING