Former Georgia Football Coach Fran Brown Makes Recruiting History With New Team
Former Georgia Bulldogs and current Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown has just made recruiting history.
As Kirby Smart's legendary head coaching career continues, his head coaching tree has grown larger and larger each season. Now, as the 2025 college football season approaches, one of his former assistants has made recruiting history with his new team.
Fran Brown, the current head coach of the Syracuse Orange, has just helped his team secure its first 5-star commitment in more than 20 years after Calvin Russell, a wide receiver from Miami, Florida, pledged his commitment earlier this week.
According to 247 Sports, Russell stands at a staggering 6-foot-5 and weighs just shy of 200 pounds. His frame and athleticism have made him a highly coveted prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. The pass catcher was heavily recruited by major schools such as Miami, Oregon, and Michigan. Which makes his commitment to Syracuse that much more impactful.
Since taking over as Syracuse's head coach in 2024, Brown has helped usher in a new era of success for the Orange. In his first year with the team, Brown led Syracuse to its first 10-win season in more than five years and helped the team earn its first top-10 win since 2017.
As Brown enters his second season as a head coach, he has an excellent opportunity to become one of the greatest success stories of the Kirby Smart coaching tree and could become one of the biggest names in college football.
