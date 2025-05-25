Former Georgia Football Player & Current Coach Hired by Carver-Columbus High School
Former Georgia football player Jarvis Jones has been hired as the next head coach at Carver-Columbus High School.
The Georgia football program has been known to bring back former players as a member of the coaching staff. One of those examples is Jarvis Jones, who is the assistant outside linebacker coach. Jones has now been hired as the head coach of the Carver-Columbus High School football team.
Jones is an alumni of Carver-Columbus High School. He was part of the 2009 recruiting class and was a four star recruit.
Jones started his college career at USC but then transferred to the University of Georgia. During his time in Athens, he racked up 28 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and 168 tackles in just two seasons. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, was a two-time consensus All-American in both 2011 and 2012 and was first team All-SEC twice.
The former Bulldog went on to be drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played four seasons with the Steelers and signed with the Arizona Cardinals during Free Agency in 2016. The Cardinals would later release Jones with an injury settlement. Jones would later join Georgia's football staff in 2019.
Jones was coached by former head coach Dell McGee, who led Carver-Columbus to its first-ever state championship in 2007, and now he assumes the same role. Jones and McGee coached at the University of Georgia together before McGee took the head coach position at Georgia State.
