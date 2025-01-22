Former Georgia Football Player's Season Shut Down Ahead of AFC Championship
Former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman's will end the season on the IR ahead of the AFC Championship game.
The University of Georgia still has quite a few former football players representing them in the NFL playoffs right now. In fact, all four of the remaining teams in the playoffs have a former Bulldog on the roster. Unfortunately one of their seasons has come to a premature end as Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that wide receiver Mecole Hardman would remain on the IR for the rest of the season.
Hardman has been battling a knee injury that he suffered late in the regular season and unfortunately it will cause him to miss all of the playoffs. Last season, Hardman caught the game-winning pass in the Super Bowl to secure the Chiefs second consecutive title.
This season for the Chiefs, Hardman had 12 receptions for 90 yards. He also returned 20 punts for a total of 203 yards and five kickoffs for 132 yards. Hardman is about to conclude his seventh season in the NFL after being selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He is currently a three-time Super Bowl champion and has one Pro Bowl under his belt.
The AFC Championship and NFC Championship games will take place this coming Sunday. The Chiefs will face off against the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Commanders will play the Philadelphia Eagles.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily