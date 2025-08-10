Former Georgia Offensive Lineman Expected to Miss Multiple Months Due to Injury
Former Georgia offensive lineman Austin Blaske is expected to miss multiple months for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Former Georgia offensive lineman and current North Carolina Tar Heel Austin Blaske is expected to miss multiple months this season after suffering a non-contact foot injury at practice, according to Inside Carolina.
The earliest potential return date for Blaske would be North Carolina's game against Clemson on Oct. 4th.
Blaske started his career at Georgia and spent four seasons with the Bulldogs. In his last two seasons with the Bulldogs, he appeared in 12 games as a reserve. In 2024, he started in 12 games for the Tar Heels and elected to return to the program for one final season. He was expected to be a starter and has become one of the program's most versatile players on the roster. He has started in games at guard, center and tackle for the Tar Heels.
Coming out of high school, Blaske was rated as a four-star prospect, the 533rd-best player in the country, the 42nd-best offensive tackle in the 2020 class and the 59th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
A tough break for a North Carolina who has optimistic hopes this season. Bill Belichick is set to enter his first season as the program's head coach this season and will have to do so without one of his best offensive linemen for the first few games.
North Carolina will open its season against TCU on Sept. 1st.
