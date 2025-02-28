Former Georgia Wide Receiver Tells Bulldog Fans What to Expect From Gunner Stockton
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith shares what he believes fans should expect from quarterback Gunner Stockton during the 2025 season.
The NFL Combine is underway as scouts and players converge on Indianapolis, Indiana, to begin their draft process ahead of the 2025 season. As a part of the events, scouts meet with the media to discuss numerous topics about their careers. Wide receiver, Arain Smith met with the media earlier this week and was asked about his thoughts on quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Smith, who played for Georgia for five seasons and led the team in receiving yards in 2024, has had experience with numerous Georgia quarterbacks, such as Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, and JT Daniels. His confidence in Stockton should certainly give fans confidence as they head into 2025.
While many receivers are extremely high on Stockton heading into the season, the quarterback has yet to officially win the starting job and is currently in a heated quarterback battle with sophomore Ryan Puglisi. Many believe that Stockton has a slight edge in the battle however, given that he has real-game experience in major matchups such as an SEC Championship and a College Football Playoff game.
Puglisi and Stockton will continue to battle for the starting spot of Georgia's signal caller throughout the 2025 offseason, and will likely be resolved sometime after teh Bulldogs' annual spring scrimmage, "G-Day." The University of Georgia recently announced that this year's inter-squad exhibition would be held on Saturday, April 12th.
