George Kittle Shares Excitement About Facing 49ers' Rookie Mykel Williams in Practice
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is excited to face rookie Mykel Williams during the team's practices.
The NFL season is just a handful of weeks away as the league's 32 teams prepare to begin their 2025 campaigns. As the regular season approaches, many veterans will be getting a first look at their rookie teammates and their abilities.
One player who has expressed excitement for his rookie teammate is San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who recently stated that he was very excited to face rookie Mykel Williams during practice.
“I get to run outside zone against Mykel Williams. So that’s gonna be really fun," said Kittle. "Because he was telling me how he thinks it’s disrespectful for tight ends to block him, and I was like 'welcome to the NFL baby, you’re gonna see something different in these practices. I promise you that'.”
Williams was the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and was renowned for his abilities to defend against the run at the collegiate level. His confidence and excitement for the ability to go against one of the league's best blocking tight ends are a promising sign that the 49ers rookie could have an extremely fruitful career in the NFL.
San Francisco will begin its 2025 season on September 7th in Seattle when it opens the 2025 regular season against the Seahawks. Kickoff for this game is set for 1:05 p.m. and coverage will be aired on FOX.
