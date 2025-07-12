Dawgs Daily

George Kittle Shares Excitement About Facing 49ers' Rookie Mykel Williams in Practice

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is excited to face rookie Mykel Williams during the team's practices.

Christian Kirby II

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works out with his teammates during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works out with his teammates during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is excited to face rookie Mykel Williams during the team's practices.

The NFL season is just a handful of weeks away as the league's 32 teams prepare to begin their 2025 campaigns. As the regular season approaches, many veterans will be getting a first look at their rookie teammates and their abilities.

One player who has expressed excitement for his rookie teammate is San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who recently stated that he was very excited to face rookie Mykel Williams during practice.

“I get to run outside zone against Mykel Williams. So that’s gonna be really fun," said Kittle. "Because he was telling me how he thinks it’s disrespectful for tight ends to block him, and I was like 'welcome to the NFL baby, you’re gonna see something different in these practices. I promise you that'.”

Williams was the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and was renowned for his abilities to defend against the run at the collegiate level. His confidence and excitement for the ability to go against one of the league's best blocking tight ends are a promising sign that the 49ers rookie could have an extremely fruitful career in the NFL.

San Francisco will begin its 2025 season on September 7th in Seattle when it opens the 2025 regular season against the Seahawks. Kickoff for this game is set for 1:05 p.m. and coverage will be aired on FOX.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football