Georgia Adds German Defensive Lineman to 2025 Recruiting Class
The Georgia Bulldogs have added another player to their 2025 recruiting class. Here is everything you need to know.
As the offseason rolls on, the Georgia Bulldogs have constantly made moves to build momentum for their 2025 recruiting class. The momentum is paying off, as they have earned yet another commitment.
The Bulldogs latest addition, Jayden Jamal Hanne is a 6’5, 290-pound defensive lineman from Rancho Santa Margarita, California and is originally from the country of Germany. He was recruited by other SEC schools such as Texas, Florida, and Bama. But the defensive lineman ultimately elected to commit to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
With the addition of Hanne, the Bulldogs 2025 class is shaping up to be another fantastic addition to Kirby Smart’s resume. Georgia now has a total of 22 players committed, and their class ranks inside the top three in the nation.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Shamari Earls, DB
- Cortez Smith, OL
- Jayden Jamal Hanne, DL
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
