Georgia-Alabama Game Breaks Viewership Records For ESPN/ABC
The Georgia Bulldogs' legendary battle with the Alabama Crimson Tide breaks viewership records for ESPN.
The Georgia Bulldogs competed in one of college football's most memorable games of the 2024 season this past Saturday as they were unable to complete a historic comeback against the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road.
Despite the losing effort, the Dawgs' game pulled in some historic viewership numbers for ESPN/ABC. According to reports, more than 12 million viewers tuned in to watch last Saturday's game. The number is the network's largest audience for a regular season game since 2017.
While the result of Saturday's game was certainly not what Bulldog fans had hoped for, viewership numbers indicate that Georgia and Alabama are the premier programs in the sport of college football.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
