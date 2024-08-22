Georgia Biggest Threat Is Ole Miss Says ESPN Expert
The Georgia Bulldogs have entered the 2024 college football season as the No. 1 ranked football team by every single preseason metric. Whether it's the AP Poll, Coaches Poll, or the Football Power Index, Georgia is labeled the top-dawg.
That notion of Georgia having a hold on the SEC seems to be a feeling most have despite Alabama having won three out of the last four conference titles. With Nick Saban having departed, the national narrative seems to be that Georgia is the team you're going to have to go through in this league nowadays.
It's something the ESPN crew on Get Up! Spoke about Thursday morning, when Matt Berrie of ESPN asked Dan Orlovsky, "Who is the biggest threat to Georgia in the SEC?"
Orlovsky taughted the experience on the Rebels' roster, stating that they have all seniors on the defensive side of the football, with just one junior starting. That junior? Defensive tackle Walter Nolen who transferred from Texas A&M this offseason. Nolen was the highest rated defensive tackle in the portal this offseason and is a former five-star talent.
A year ago when Ole Miss received a 52 to 17 shallacking at the hands of the Bulldogs, Kiffin spoke truthfully about the differences betwee he and Kirby Smart's roster.
"I’m very realistic," Kiffin said. "That was not playoff-looking team at all that we put out there today. The last thing I’m worried about is that knocking us out of the playoffs. We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs.
"We’ve got to recruit at a higher level. I’m not blaming. We’ve got to coach better. At some point, whatever those stats are … we’ve signed one five-star, they’ve signed 24. It kind of (does) show up at some point. We would have to recruit at a better level. Do a better job of recruiting."
