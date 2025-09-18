Georgia Blackout Game - Why Fans Are Against Breaking Tradition vs Alabama
A look back at why Georgia fans are against a blackout game vs the Alabama Crimson Tide.
On Wednesday afternoon, word started spreading that Georgia's student section wanted fans to blackout the stadium for the matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Both UGA Barstool and the Spike Squad made posts on X calling for a blackout during week five. In response, they were met with a lot of disagreement from many fans.
UGA Barstool has since taken their post, but the Spike Squad's post remains available for fans to see on social media, despite some of the scrutiny they have been met with.
This is not a petition for Georgia to wear black jerseys against Alabama, but rather for the fans to wear black to perhaps create an even more electric environment than what is expected to occur next weekend. The color of someone's shirt or jersey certainly does not impact what happens on the field, but there is a valid reason as to why some fans are against the proposition to blackout Sanford Stadium for this specific game.
Georgia's matchup against Alabama on September 27th will mark the 17th anniversary of the last time the Bulldogs elected to wear black against the Crimson Tide. The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs were hosting the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide, and the result was utter heartbreak for Dawg fans.
Alabama jumped out to a 31-0 lead going into halftime and would eventually win the game 41-30. It was in that moment that many Georgia fans decided that the black jerseys were "cursed".
Now, Georgia hasn't had luck against Alabama in any jersey over the years. They have defeated Alabama just one time since the 2008 matchup, and that was in the 2021 national championship game. Whether it has been in red jerseys, white jerseys or black jerseys, the odds have not been in Georgia's favor.
College football fans are superstitious, though, and many don't want to step away from it. Wearing black against Alabama is certainly one of those things for many Georgia fans. If Georgia's student section elects to follow through with their mission, and Georgia wins next weekend, perhaps that will buck the bad voodoo around a blackout game in Sanford Stadium.
