Georgia Bulldog Mykel Williams Not Expected to Workout During 2025 NFL Combine
Former Georgia Bulldog Mykel Williams is reportedly not expected to participate in any workouts during the 2025 NFL Combine.
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock.
While the combine can be an excellent opportunity for prospects to exhibit their physical abilities, some players ultimately decide not to perform in certain physical aspects of the event. Former Georgia Bulldog Mykel Williams follows this trend as he will not participate in any workouts during the event and will strictly be handling the interview process.
Williams was one of the few players at the University of Georgia to earn a starting spot as a freshman and helped lead Georgia's defense to a second straight national title in 2022. His skill set and abilityhave turned the to set an edge heads of numerous NFL scouts, and he will likely be a top-15 pick regardless of his decision not to participate in this year's combine.
Georgia Bulldogs Invited to 2025 NFL Combine:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, IOL
- Tate Ratledge, IOL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, C
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, S
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily