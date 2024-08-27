Georgia Bulldog Players Who Can Make an Impact Against Clemson
With Georgia's week one matchup against Clemson just a few days away, here are a few players who can make a massive impact.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just a few short days away from kicking off their 2024 college football season against the Clemson Tigers.
1. Jared Wilson
After years of consistently great play from Sedrick Van Pran, Jared Wilson is expected to be making his first start at the center position for the Bulldogs. A good preformance on Wilson's end could solidify the Dawgs' offensive line and help the Bulldogs dominate the offensive line.
2. Mykel Williams
Mykel Williams' pass rush on third down could be the difference maker for Georgia's turnover battle and could be the reason the Dawgs' defense holds Clemson to a small point total.
3. Branson Robinson
With Roderick Robinson injured and Trevor Etienne's availability in question, Branson Robinson's return to the lineup could be massive for the Bulldogs' offense. Robinson showed flashes of greatness during his freshman season in 2022 but would miss the entire 2023 season with a knee injury.
4. Joenel Aguero
Joenel Aguero is also expected to be making his first start at the STAR position for the Bulldogs' and will likely receive a handful of targets throughout the game. Whether or not the young safety performs well will likely have massive implications on the Dawgs' ability to stop Clemson's offense.
5. Dillon Bell
Dillon Bell emerged as one of the top receivers in the offense last season and has been tabbed as one of the most highly anticipated players on the Bulldogs' offense. Look for the receiver to make some massive plays on Saturday.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will battle at noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 31st. This will be the teams' first matchup since the 2021 season opener which Georgia won 10-3.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
