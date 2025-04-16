Georgia Bulldog Raylen Wilson Explains How Linebackers Can Help Dawgs Defense in 2025
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson details how his position group can aid the Dawgs' defense during the 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their 2025 regular season and are looking to reclaim their throne as kings of the sport following a disappointing exit in last year's College Football Playoff. One of the most important facets to return to college football glory this season will be a strong defensive unit.
Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson outlined how he feels his position group can help this year's defensive squad and push the rest of the team to be better.
"I feel like we just need to help bring everybody else on the defense and the whole team along to play winning football." Said Wilson. "So that everybody can get better every day."
"Winning football" is a term that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has regularly used this offseason and has maintained that a roster with "fire, passion, and energy" will be the best way to achieve that this upcoming season.
Georgia is expected to have one of the deepest linebacker rooms in the country this season and will likely have some of the SEC's premier players at the position such as CJ Allen and Wilson himself.
Wilson and the Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
