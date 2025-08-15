Georgia Bulldog TE Brock Bowers Named to College Football’s All-Time All-America Team
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers has been named to the Associated Press' All-Time All-America team.
The sport of college football has been home to some incredible players who have turned in legendary careers. One of the many ways these players are recognized for their talents is by earning recognition on the annual All-American team.
But who are the best All-Americans to grace the college football field? Recently, the Associated Press created a team comprised solely of previous All-Americans. One of the players listed as a first-team all-time All-American was Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers.
During his prolific career with the Bulldogs, Bowers accumulated more than 2,500 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. His efforts resulted in back-to-back Mackey Awards and a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Aside from personal accolades, Bowers' efforts with the Bulldogs also resulted in back-to-back national championship victories, a trio of conference championship appearances, and three consecutive unbeaten regular seasons for Georgia.
While it has been less than three years since Bowers last took a snap in collegiate football and the tight end has the potential to have an even more legendary NFL career. It is hard to imagine there will be a tight end to surpass the greatness of the Georgia Bulldog's incredible career.
Bowers is set to begin his second season in the NFL on Sunday, September 7th, when the Raiders travel to New England to face the Patriots. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and will be aired on CBS.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily