Georgia Bulldogs' 2024 Season Could Bring a Massive Change to How People View the Team
The 2024 college football season could bring about a massive change as to how people view the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs have long been regarded as one of the most talented football rosters in all of college football. But while the Dawgs roster has always been extremely talented on both sides of the ball, it has typically been the defense that has earned the praise from outsiders.
However, the 2024 season could bring a massive change in the way people view the Georgia Bulldogs. Along with a handful of returning contributors, the Dawgs have made some massive moves in the transfer portal on the offensive side of the ball that could make their offense one of the best in the nation.
According to PFF, every single one of Georgia’s position groups on the offensive side of the ball ranks somewhere in the top ten with many others proclaiming that Carson Beck is the best quarterback in the sport.
While the Bulldogs’ defense is surely not going to be a weakness of this year’s team, the amount of star power on the team’s offense could result in the Dawgs’ no longer being viewed as a “defense-oriented” team.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
