Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Combine Results Tracker
Here are the results from Every Georgia Bulldog who competed in the 2025 NFL Draft Combine.
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock. The Georgia Bulldogs are well represented in this year's event, as they have numerous players competing in workouts and interviews.
With so many Bulldogs in Indy for this year's event, below is a list of all of the results from the former Bulldogs' workout results.
NOTICE** This article will be updated as the 2025 NFL Combine progresses. Coverage for this event can be found on NFL Network.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Combine Results:
Trevor Etienne
- Height:
- Weight:
- Hand Size:
- Arm Length:
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Dominic Lovett
- Height:
- Weight:
- Hand Size:
- Arm Length:
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Arian Smith
- Height:
- Weight:
- Hand Size:
- Arm Length:
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Dylan Fairchild
- Height:
- Weight:
- Hand Size:
- Arm Length:
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Tate Ratledge
- Height:
- Weight:
- Hand Size:
- Arm Length:
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Xavier Truss
- Height:
- Weight:
- Hand Size:
- Arm Length:
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Jared Wilson
- Height:
- Weight:
- Hand Size:
- Arm Length:
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Warren Brinson
- Height: 6052
- Weight: 315
- Hand Size: 10 3/8"
- Arm Length: 33 1/2"
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- Height: 6046
- Weight: 276
- Hand Size: 9 3/4"
- Arm Length: 33 1/2"
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Nazir Stackhouse
- Height: 6036
- Weight: 327
- Hand Size: 10 1/4"
- Arm Length: 32 1/2"
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Mykel Williams
- Height: 6051
- Weight: 260
- Hand Size: 10 1/4"
- Arm Length: 34 3/8"
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Smael Mondon Jr.
- Height:
- Weight:
- Hand Size:
- Arm Length:
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Jalon Walker
- Height: 6010
- Weight: 243
- Hand Size: 10 1/4"
- Arm Length: 32"
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
Malaki Starks
- Height:
- Weight:
- Hand Size:
- Arm Length:
- 40-Yard Dash:
- Bench Press:
- Vertical Jump:
- Broad Jump:
- Three-Cone Drill:
