Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Draft Recap - Every Georgia Bulldog Drafted
A list of every Georgia Bulldog that was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with what number of pick they were, and which team drafted them.
The 2025 NFL Draft has concluded as all 32 of the league's teams have made their selections for their next generation of players. The Georgia Bulldogs were once again, well represented in this year's festivities as they had a staggering 13 players selected throughout the process.
The Dawgs' 13 players selected were the highest total number of draft picks by an SEC team this season and has once again displayed that the Bulldogs are one of the nation's most talented teams year in and year out.
With so many draft selections to cipher through, Bulldog on SI has provided fans with a full list of every Georgia Bulldogs taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with every undrafted free agent signing that was made following the event.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Draft Results
First Round:
- Mykel Williams: San Francisco 49ers (Pick 11)
- Jalon Walker: Atlanta Falcons (Pick 15)
- Malaki Starks: Baltimore Ravens (Pick 27)
Second Round:
- Tate Ratledge: Detroit Lions (Pick 57)
Third Round:
- Dylan Fairchild: Cincinnati Bengals (Pick 81)
- Jared Wilson: New England Patriots (Pick 95)
Fourth Round:
- Arian Smith: New York Jets (Pick 110)
- Trevor Etienne: Carolina Panthers (Pick 114)
Fifth Round:
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Minnesota Vikings (Pick 139)
- Smael Mondon: Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 161)
Sixth Round:
- Warren Brinson: Green Bay Packers (Pick 198)
Seventh Round:
- Dan Jackson: Detroit Lions (Pick 230)
- Dominic Lovett: Detroit Lions (Pick 244)
Undrafted Free Agents:
- Xavier Truss: Denver Broncos
- Nazir Stackhouse: Green Bay Packers
- Chaz Chambliss: Minnesota Vikings
- Ben Yurosek: Minnesota Vikings
