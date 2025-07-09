Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers Share a Unique Streak in Series History
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are currently in the midst of a unique streak in series history.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers' rivalry has become a staple of SEC football and has provided fans of each team with some historic moments. The two schools have shared the field annually since 1992 and have each experienced some lengthy win streaks. But the streak both teams are currently on is extremely unique.
For the past five seasons, when the two programs meet, the Volunteers have been the team that scores first. Despite this, the Bulldogs have won each of those five games by multiple scores and are on a series-long eight-game win streak over the Vols.
It is not often in college football rivalries that a team strikes first as frequently as the Volunteers have in their recent matchups with the Bulldogs. Furthermore, it is even rarer that the team that scores first has lost by multiple scores for half a decade.
Georgia has won 13 of its last 15 meetings against the Volunteers and will be looking to continue its impressive streak this season as the team returns to Knoxville for its first SEC matchup of the 2025 college football season. The Dawgs have not given up more than 22 points to the Vols' offense since 2017.
The Bulldogs and Volunteers will renew their annual rivalry this season on Saturday, September 13th, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC/ESPN+.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily