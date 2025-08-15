Georgia’s Daylen Everette, KJ Bolden Listed in College Football’s Top Defensive Duos
Georgia Bulldogs defensive backs KJ Bolden and Daylen Everette have been listed among the top defensive duos in college football.
The college football season is just a week away as teams from all across teh nation prepare for their 2025 campaigns. With so many talented teams battling for a spot in the College Football Playoff, defense will be a crucial component success.
Luckily for the Georgia fans, the Bulldogs are projected to have one of the best defensive duos during the 2025 season. According to Bleacher Report, defensive backs Daylen Everette and KJ Bolden have been listed among the best defensive duos in college football.
"Georgia has routinely had a high-end secondary in Kirby Smart's tenure," wrote Bleacher Report's David Kenyon. "But the 2025 unit is capable of attaining 'elite' status."
During the 2024 season, Bolden and Everette combined for an impressive 117 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. The duo's efforts were integral to the Bulldogs' success, which ultimately resulted in an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
With the Dawgs facing another difficult slate in 2025, it will be imperative that the team gets the most out of its players, should Kirby Smart and Georgia have aspirations of winning its third national title in five seasons.
Bolden, Everette, and the rest of the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 campaign on Saturday, August 30th, when they face the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
